Kansas woman finds snake crawling through gas pump touchscreen

A Kansas woman got a surprise while filling up her tank this week — a snake on the gas pump touchscreen.

Holly Malkames stopped at her regular gas station in Gardner, Kansas, earlier this week and saw what she thought was a piece of rubber molding on the touchscreen.

Then the piece started to move.

“Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there. I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick,” Malkames recalled, but quickly realized the snake was all too real. “So when it says do you want a car wash, and I’m like … (laughs) … didn’t want to push the button.”

“I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump,” she said.

She took a video of the snake as evidence, but doesn’t like looking at it herself.

A clerk from the gas station removed the reptile, later identified as a garden snake, from the pump.

