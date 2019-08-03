Kansas woman finds snake crawling through gas pump touchscreen

A Kansas woman got a surprise while filling up her tank this week — a snake on the gas pump touchscreen.
Holly Malkames stopped at her regular gas station in Gardner, Kansas, earlier this week and saw what she thought was a piece of rubber molding on the touchscreen.
Then the piece started to move.
“Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there. I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick,” Malkames recalled, but quickly realized the snake was all too real. “So when it says do you want a car wash, and I’m like … (laughs) … didn’t want to push the button.”
“I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump,” she said.
She took a video of the snake as evidence, but doesn’t like looking at it herself.
A clerk from the gas station removed the reptile, later identified as a garden snake, from the pump.
