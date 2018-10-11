Kanye West to President Trump: MAGA hat ‘made me feel like Superman’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Musician Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday, telling him that wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat makes him “feel like Superman.”

Trump and West spoke with reporters as they sat across from each other in the Oval Office before attending lunch together.

West dominated the conversation, touching on social policy, mental health, endorsement deals and his support for the president.

“There was something about putting this hat on that made me feel like Superman,” West said. “This hat, it gives me power.”

Trump described West as a “smart cookie.”

Kid Rock also visited the White House as Trump signed legislation overhauling the way music is licensed and songwriters compensated.

