DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An alternate juror from Karen Read’s first trial has joined her legal team.

A court source confirmed Victoria B. George, Esq. was added Wednesday to Read’s defense team ahead of next week’s retrial.

As an alternate juror, George did not participate in deliberations last summer. However, George went through the jury selection process herself and heard all of the testimony, so she could be instrumental in the upcoming jury selection process for Read’s retrial.

Judge Beverly Cannone is finalizing the jury questionnaire, which includes inquiries about whether potential jurors generally trust police in their investigations, as well as whether there is anything about crash reconstruction testimony that would make it difficult to be fair and impartial.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in 2022. Prosecutors say she hit him with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside a Canton home. Read’s lawyers say she is being framed.

Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday, with hundreds of people in the jury pool.

