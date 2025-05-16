DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read entered Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham with her lawyers Friday, rounding out another week of her murder retrial.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

On Thursday, medical examiner Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello walked the jury through every injury O’Keefe sustained the night he died.

The injuries included a laceration to the back of his head, skull fractures, a cut above his right eye, abrasions on his nose and arm, two black eyes, and a scratch on his right knee, Scordi-Bello said.

O’Keefe’s toxicology screen also revealed he had no drugs in his system, prescription or otherwise, but he was drunk when he died.

Scordi-Bello determined the primary cause of death was blunt-force head trauma. She said O’Keefe had an inch-long gash on the back of his head, with internal bleeding underneath it. Hypothermia was also a factor, she testified.

She could not determine the manner of O’Keefe’s death, she said.

