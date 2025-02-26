DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - 24 hours after Karen Read once again proclaimed her innocence, her and her legal team filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss the charges against her, including second-degree murder, based on what they are calling “extraordinary government misconduct.”

The motion and attached 100 page affidavit from her attorney Alan Jackson were both impounded by the court.

With just over a month before Read is said to be re-tried on charged of running over her then Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton in January 2022, Read is hoping to have the case tossed out altogether before any jury is seated.

Read’s defense maintains she’s the victim of a cover-up and shoddy police work by several members of law enforcement, including its lead state police investigator Michael Proctor.

Proctor remains the subject of a state police trial court hearing, in connection with inappropriate text messages he sent related to Read during the investigation.

On Tuesday, Read’s legal team spent hours in court explaining a $24,000 payment to two independent crash construction experts who took the stand during Read’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year.

Prosecutors maintain the defense never notified them that the two experts were being paid by the defense and the judge had voiced “grave concerns” about that information.

