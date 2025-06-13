DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team walked into Norfolk District Court in Dedham ahead of closing arguments Friday.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense appeared in court to work out the jury rules and instructions.

Read, 45, is accused of killing Boston police officer John O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by backing into him with her car after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Read’s defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

After the jury is charged Friday, deliberations will begin.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

