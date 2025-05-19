DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team arrived at court in Dedham Monday, as her murder retrial entered its fifth week of testimony.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory DNA analyst Andre Porto took the stand Friday. He said he found O’Keefe’s DNA was found on the passenger side tail light of Read’s Lexus.

Porto said that in addition to O’Keefe’s DNA, the DNA of two unknown people were also present. The state did collect DNA from Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik and now-fired Trooper Michael Proctor to exclude them.

Jurors also saw a video of Read in a docuseries, saying she found a piece of glass on O’Keefe’s nose shortly after discovering his body.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

