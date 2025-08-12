BOSTON (WHDH) - Karen Read is asking a judge to throw out part of the wrongful death lawsuit against her.

According to new court filings, Read’s lawyers are pushing for claims of negligent or reckless infliction of emotional distress to be dropped.

Read’s team argues that John O’Keefe’s family did not witness his death.

The O’Keefe family says similar cases have moved forward and believe Read should be held responsible.

O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside of 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022.

Prosecutors claimed Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after a night out drinking.

In her retrial, a jury acquitted Read of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Read was found guilty of a lesser charge, operating under the influence.

The lawsuit is against Read and two Canton bars that served her the night before O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow.

Reads team released a statement, saying in part, “There is no allegation that any plaintiff observed the alleged vehicle strike itself or that the Plaintiffs were within the vicinity of 34 Fairview Road when it occurred… Moreover, the Plaintiff’s claimed shock was not experienced ‘immediately’ after the occurrence, but rather at least seven hours later…”

In the lawsuit, the O’Keefe’s are asking to be awarded money for their suffering, explaining that Read inflicted severe emotional distress on the family following O’Keefe’s death.

Their attorney said in part, “The O’Keefe family has suffered and continues to suffer immense emotional trauma from this wrongful death, which has been further intensified by the unyielding barrage or harassment and ridicule by Read and her supporters targeting the grieving family.”

Both bars mentioned in the lawsuit, C-F McCarthy’s and Waterfall Bar and Grill, have signed onto Read’s motion to dismiss some of the counts from the civil lawsuit.

