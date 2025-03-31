DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read has assembled her own “dream team” of defense attorneys, who she believes will be able to fight the accusations that she killed her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

The members of Karen Read’s legal team include David Yannetti, Alan Jackson, Elizabeth Little, Robert Alessi, and Victoria George.

Yannetti gave the opening statements in Read’s first trial. He is a former prosecutor who secured convictions in the 1997 abduction and murder of 10-year-old Jeffrey Curley of Cambridge.

Yannetti later went on to start his own criminal defense practice two years later, and in 2008, won a retrial that 16-years prior, convicted a man of murder, allowing him to walk free.

In that retrial, Yannetti used a “third-party culprit defense,” which is a key strategy for the Read legal team this time around.

Jackson is a former prosecutor and served in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. He convinced a jury to convict former music producer Phil Spector in the murder of Lana Clarkson in 2003.

He’s since become a famed defense attorney, representing several high profile clients, including disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, a case which he lost.

Jackson has celebrated many legal victories however, clearing an NBA player and a Saudi Prince in two separate cases. He also defended actor Kevin Spacey in a criminal sexual assault case on Nantucket.

Little works for Jackson’s L.A. law firm and has argued several motions in Read’s case.

Alessi is a newer addition to Read’s team. He’s a New York City attorney who joined the team at the end of 2024.

He played a key part arguing before the court about payments made by Read’s team to defense witnesses in the first trial.

George served as an alternate juror in Read’s first trial. She is an attorney and got to listen to all the testimony in the first trial, but did not participate in the deliberations.

Jury selection for the retrial is set to begin on Tuesday, April 1.

