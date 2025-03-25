DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read was back in court Tuesday, with one week to go before the scheduled start of her retrial.

A number of motions were expected to be discussed in Tuesday’s hearing.

The commonwealth wants to prevent Read’s lawyers from using a third-party culprit defense.

At the start of the hearing, special prosecutor Hank Brennan argued nine witnesses testified in the first trial that victim John O’Keefe never went into the Canton house the night his body was found outside. Brennan says there is no basis for a third-party culprit.

The defense has named three people it says could have been responsible for O’Keefe’s death — Brian Albert, a Boston police officer who owned the Canton home, Brian Albert, who had previous disagreements with O’Keefe, and Brian Higgins, an ATF agent who admitted to having a flirtatious relationship with Read.

All have maintained their innocence, and prosecutors say none of them had the motive or the opportunity.

The new docuseries about Read’s case was also front and center Tuesday, as prosecutors want to look at unedited video from the show. They asked Judge Beverly Cannone to order the producers to turn it over.

Prosecutors also say Read’s interviews entitle them to see her emails and text messages sent to one of her attorneys. They say Read waived her attorney-client privilege by speaking about communications with her lawyer in the docuseries.

Tuesday’s hearing was expected to be the last one before the retrial begins.

