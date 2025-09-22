PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Shortly after being on trial for a second time, Karen Read was back in court Monday – this time seeking dismissal of a portion of the civil lawsuit filed against her by the family of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Read, 45, is being sued for what the O’Keefe family claims is “extreme and outrageous” conduct in the 2022 death of her boyfriend. O’Keefe’s family filed the lawsuit after Read’s first trial concluded as a mistral last year.

O’Keefe’s family also named two Canton bars, where the pair drank the night of O’Keefe’s death, as defendants.

In a motion filed last week, Read seeks to dismiss four counts of the lawsuit that claim emotional distress on O’Keefe’s parents, his brother, and niece. According to the court filings, those bars have joined in Read’s efforts to have the four counts dismissed.

The motion claims that Read is not liable because, according to the motion, there was no collision between Read’s SUV and O’Keefe that lead to his injury or death.

Prosecutors accused Read of backing her Lexus SUV into O’Keefe in January 2022 after a night of drinking. She was acquitted of all charges connected to O’Keefe’s death following a lengthy retrial, but was found guilty of operating under the influence.

The standard of proof in this civil case is unlike her two murder trials, this time it is not beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The worse is behind me now,” Read told 7NEWS outside court Monday. “I’m not bothered anymore. It takes a lot to bother me now.”

There was a bombshell in the courtroom, as an attorney handling Read’s civil case made a suggestion to the court at a status hearing. Attorney Damon Seligson said Read plans to sue the Massachusetts State Police and nine witnesses in her murder case, including fired State Police Homicide Detective Michael Proctor. Seligson suggested the cases be combined.

“We have affirmative claims that we intend to bring on her behalf. Those claims stem from the same facts that are an issue in this case,” said Damon Seligson, Read’s civil attorney.

A lawyer representing Paul and Peggy O’Keefe, John O’Keefe’s brother and mother, told the judge he was blindsided by that strategy, and he urged the judge to deny Read’s requests that portions of the case be dismissed now.

“We ask, your honor, to allow this case to go forward with discovery, allow us to explore each and every one of those issues because these are real damages for real people who have suffered long enough,” said Marc Diller, the Attorney for O’Keefe’s family.

The judge said there could be a trial in this case as early as next spring, but given all of the complexities, he thinks one may not happen until 2027. The judge also urged both sides to consider making a deal.

