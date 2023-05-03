DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read was back in court Wednesday amid accusations that she killed her boyfriend, who was also a Boston Police officer.

As court proceedings continued in the case, Read’s lawyers went head to head with prosecutors, arguing about whether their client hit officer John O’Keefe with her car on the night he died.

Read, of Mansfield, has been charged with charges including second-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors maintain Read and O’Keefe had been out drinking with friends, including another police officer, on the night O’Keefe died.

O’Keefe’s body was later found in a snowbank outside the other officer’s home in Canton hours after Read dropped him off. Read, who is accused of backing her SUV into O’Keefe, has claimed she is innocent for more than a year.

The courtroom in Dedham where Read appeared on Wednesday was packed as Read’s defense argued she has been framed.

The prosecution responded, saying Read’s defense team is on a fishing expedition in pursuit of a conspiracy theory.

According to court documents, witnesses told police O’Keefe never made it inside the home where he was dropped off.

The defense, though, said in a filing last month that data on his phone shows he did make it inside.

The defense has suggested other people inside the house where O’Keefe was dropped off beat O’Keefe to death before he was attacked by a dog and dumped outside the home.

As they make their case, defense attorneys are seeking autopsy results, surveillance video and cell phone records from people inside the home that they say will clear Read.

The judge in this case made no decision on the defense’s request on Wednesday and has scheduled another hearing for May 25.

Read remains free on bail, in the meantime.

