BOSTON (WHDH) - Defense Attorney David Yannetti will represent Nicholas O’Malley, who is charged with manslaughter in the death of Stephenson King.

Yannetti was a part of Karen Read’s defense team during her second murder trial, where she was acquitted in the death of Boston officer John O’Keefe.

O’Malley, 33, appeared in Roxbury District Court and pleaded not guilty to manslaughter on March 19. That marked the first time in 30 years that a Boston police officer has been arrested and charged after a fatal officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 10 p.m. on March 11, police said they received a call for a stolen vehicle on Tremont Street. They said a woman was in the passenger seat of her own car when a man got in the driver’s seat, punched her, forced her out, and drove off. Police, including officer O’Malley, tracked down the car 15 minutes later at an angled parking spot in Linwood Square.

Officials said the car was still running as King, 39, of Dorchester, was reclined in the driver seat.

Court officials said O’Malley stopped the car by parking behind it to block it in. O’Malley, with his gun drawn, and another officer then approached the car.

Officials said O’Malley told King to show his hands, unlock the car doors and and turn the car off. King allegedly did show his hands but otherwise did not comply. They said King put the window down as O’Malley approached, and O’Malley told King, “Bro, I’m gonna (expletive) shoot you.”

King then reversed the car, crashing into the police cruiser behind. He then tried to maneuver the car out of the space, and O’Malley allegedly re-drew his gun and fired three times into the driver’s window.

Prosecutors argue even though body camera video shows King ignored verbal warnings from officers and began to drive away, neither O’Malley nor his partner were in danger of being struck by the car.

King died as a result.

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