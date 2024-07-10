DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawyers for Karen Read filed new paperwork in court Wednesday to support a previous argument to dismiss two of the three charges against their client.

In an affidavit, attorney Alan Jackson said he spoke with a fourth juror who said the jury agreed on a not guilty verdict on the charge of second degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, while remaining split on the charge of manslaughter while driving drunk.

According to Jackson, the juror said they were “uncomfortable” with the way Read’s trial ended, describing a “confusing” series of events before Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the case.

Read was charged after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Her defense claimed she was framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

The trial got underway in late April and ended on July 1 after five days of jury deliberations.

In a final note to Cannone, the jury said it was deadlocked, saying “To continue to deliberate would be futile.”

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office quickly promised to re-try Read.

Jackson and fellow defense attorney David Yannetti first moved to dismiss charges on Monday. In their filing, the pair said they spoke directly with one juror and indirectly with two others who shared the same story about unanimous agreement on the second degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash charges.

In his supplemental Wednesday filing, Jackson said a fourth juror contacted him and said the last day of the trial was “a whirlwind.”

“He/she recounted that his/her perspective was that the jury was brought into the courtroom, the note was read, the mistrial was declared, and the jury was then rushed out of the courtroom,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the juror told him the panel discussed telling Cannone that they had reached a not guilty verdict on two counts.

“But they were not sure if they were allowed to say so,” Jackson said.

“The jury believed they were compelled to come to a resolution on all counts before they could or should report verdict on any of the counts,” he added.

While being taken away from Norfolk Superior Court in a bus, Jackson said, the juror said many other jurors “appeared uncomfortable with how things ended, wondering ‘Is anyone going to know that we acquitted [Karen Read]?”

The defense has argued Cannone should have asked the jury about the prospect of a partial verdict, which could have yielded a result on some charges while also resulting in a mistrial on any other charge or charges where the jury was deadlocked.

After Monday’s filing, though, legal expert Tom Hoopes told 7NEWS Cannone is unlikely to grant the defense’s request.

Hoopes said defense attorneys could have asked Cannone to poll the jury before she declared a mistrial. He continued, saying recent defense actions likely come too late to stave off another trial on charges including second degree murder.

Read is due back in court on July 22.

The prosecution is also expected to file documents responding to the defense’s motion at some point.

