DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team arrived at court Thursday morning for another day of testimony in her murder retrial.

On Wednesday, another cell phone expert, Jessica Hyde, took the stand to walk the jury through the finer details of data pulled from the cell phones of both Jennifer McCabe and Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking in 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

Hyde agreed with a prior prosecution witness, Ian Whiffin, that McCabe did not look up “hos long to die in cold” at 2:27 a.m. the night O’Keefe died, like the defense argues.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Connor Keefe also showed the jury pieces of broken tail light, that the department says were found outside the home at 34 Fairview Road. He also held up the sneaker that prosecutors say O’Keefe was wearing when he was allegedly hit by Read’s SUV.

State Police Sergeant Yuriy Bukhenik took the stand Thursday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

