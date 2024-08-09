Karen Read is due back in Norfolk Superior Court Friday as her defense team asks Judge Beverly Cannone to dismiss two of three charges against Read.

Read’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will come just over a month after Cannone declared a mistrial in Read’s closely-watched second degree murder case.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die outside the Canton home of another police officer in January 2022.

Her defense has claimed she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

Jury selection in Read’s first trial started in late April. The case then went to the jury in late June after the prosecution and the defense together called more than 70 witnesses to testify.

After five days of deliberations, jurors told Cannone they remained deadlocked.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office quickly said it would re-try Read.

Within a matter of days, though, the defense in various court filings said it heard from jurors who said they would have acquitted Read on charges including second degree murder.

Jurors said they were split on one remaining charge, according to the defense, and never told Cannone about their agreement on other counts due to confusion over the process of delivering a split verdict.

The defense argued re-trying Read on the counts where the jury agreed she was not guilty would amount to double jeopardy.

The prosecution has pushed back. Though prosecutors have acknowledged they heard from jurors after the mistrial, they have said the charges should stay in place since the jury never delivered a not guilty verdict in open court.

The defense has asked Cannone to question the jurors about their possible not guilty agreement.

The prosecution has argued such an inquiry would be inappropriate and said the defense had opportunities to ask Cannone to poll the jury before she declared a mistrial.

Read’s second trial is currently scheduled to begin on Jan. 27.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)