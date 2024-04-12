DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read is in court Friday for the final time before she goes on trial for the murder of her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Jury selection starts on Tuesday at Dedham Superior Court.

Charged with second degree murder, Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe outside a home in Canton in January of 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.

Read pleaded not guilty; her defense team claims she is being framed as part of a police cover up.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)