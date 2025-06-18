DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Both sides in the Karen Read retrial were called back into Norfolk District Court in Dedham Wednesday afternoon during jury deliberations.

After lunch, Judge Beverly Cannone told the court that the jury indicated that they had a verdict, but then reported they actually did not have one.

The jury had four questions for Cannone Tuesday.

The first set of questions were about the timeframe of the operating under the influence charge, whether video clips of Read’s interviews can be considered evidence, and whether conviction of a subcharge is the same as conviction on the overall charge.

Later Tuesday, the jury came back with a fourth question — if the jury finds Read not guilty on two charges but cannot agree on the third, is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one?

Cannone created an amended verdict slip for the jurors.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s defense team argues that the investigation failed to properly pursue other possible leads.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

A sea of Read’s supporters stood nearby Wednesday, many wearing the color pink and holding signs that said ‘Free Karen Read.’

Read used sign language as she walked into the courthouse to show love to those in favor of a not guilty verdict.

For this second trial, during testimony, supporters were kept away due to an order from the judge to put a buffer zone in front of the courthouse.

Supporters came from near and far — even Kansas.

“I got here at midnight. I got into Boston at midnight last night,” said Leslie Vasquez, of Kansas. “I really hope that God worked it out that I’m here on, like, the best day. I mean, ‘not guilty’ today.”

