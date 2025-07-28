DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read is requesting the return of evidence used in her high-profile trials, including her Lexus SUV and her cell phone that was used for call records and digital evidence.

Read filed in court documents that her attorney tried to negotiate to have those items returned last month but has not heard back. She says she wants them both back immediately.

Read was acquitted of charged that she’d intentionally hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her car and left him to die in the snow.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial. In her retrial, she was found guilty of operating under the influence, but not guilty of the other charges.

