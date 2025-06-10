DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team entered Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Tuesday, set to call more witnesses to the stand in her murder retrial.

Testimony will continue after defense attorney Robert Alessi accused the prosecution of trying to mislead the jury about holes on the back of Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s sweatshirt. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan implied the holes could be from road rash.

An outraged defense quickly clarified those holes were cut by one of the prosecution’s experts during forensic testing. The prosecution admitted to the error.

Although the defense called for a mistrial, but Judge Beverly Cannone denied the motion. She instead clarified for the jury that the holes were made by a crime lab technician.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by backing into him with her car after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Read’s defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

The jury then heard from two more witnesses Monday — a private eye hired by the defense who took measurements at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and a former chief medical examiner from Rhode Island.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

