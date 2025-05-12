DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police sergeant returned to the stand Monday to testify in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik is one of the State Police homicide detectives who investigated the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe in January 2022.

Bukhenik began his testimony last week.

The defense asked him tough questions about who bagged pieces of evidence outside the Canton home where O’Keefe was found dead. The sergeant said he couldn’t remember.

Read’s defense team also asked him about flirtatious text messages between Read and ATF agent Brian Higgins.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow. Her defense claims she is being framed in a cover-up by some of O’Keefe’s fellow officers.

Her first trial ended in a mistrial.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)