DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read murder retrial got back underway Tuesday after five days off for the sixth week of testimony, with the prosecution expected to rest its case and hand things off to the defense.

The prosecution is expected to call its final witness to the stand Tuesday, the last of more than 30 who have testified so far.

Some key witnesses have not yet been called, including Brian Higgins and Brian Albert, both of whom the prosecution fought to keep from the trial, and disgraced state trooper Michael Proctor, who was the lead investigator in the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking during a snowstorm in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Proctor was called by the prosecution during last year’s proceedings, which ended in a mistrial. He has since been fired from the force for misconduct and for sending vulgar text messages about Read.

At one point last week, Judge Beverly Cannone paused the trial to speak to each juror individually; it’s still unclear why.

And at the end of court on Wednesday Read said the defense’s case will be more robust than it was last year, and that she is anxious for the public to learn what she knows.

