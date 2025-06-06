DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read murder retrial resumed Friday after a day off due to the heat.

Read arrived at Norfolk Superior Court with a camera crew in tow. The defense is making a final push, as they could wrap up their case next week.

On Wednesday, a Canton snow plow driver testified that he did not see a body on the lawn of 34 Fairview Road the morning Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found dead.

The prosecution grilled him about his memory, citing different statements he gave over the years.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by backing into him with her car after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Read’s defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

