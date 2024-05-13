DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Proceedings will continue in the Karen Read murder trial Monday.

On Friday, testimony from the owners of the house where John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank filled most of the day.

In addition to testimony, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled on a request to bar Aiden Kearney, a blogger known as “Turtleboy,” from the courtroom when certain witnesses in the Read case testify. Kearney, a controversial figure who has used his online platform to draw attention to the case, has been indicted for intimidating witnesses in Read’s case.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die.

Read and O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, were dating when O’Keefe died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed.

