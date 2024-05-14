DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the family that owned the Canton home where Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found dead in a snowbank took the witness stand Monday as the Karen Read murder trial entered a new week.

Testimony will continue Tuesday.

Brian Albert, a retired Boston police officer, first testified on Friday. He returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Monday to face cross examination from Read’s defense. After hours of questions, Albert stepped down and the jury heard testimony from two of his children.

Prosecutors have said Read, 44, of Mansfield hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die after an argument and a night of drinking in January 2022.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe died.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed.

In its theory, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe got into a fight inside Brian and his wife’s home. Contrary to the prosecution’s claims, the defense has said the fight killed O’Keefe.

Testimony began in Read’s trial on April 29, after years of pretrial proceedings. By the time Albert testified on Friday, jurors had already heard from 25 other witnesses, including first responders and friends of O’Keefe.

