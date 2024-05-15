DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Proceedings continued Tuesday in the trial of Karen Read, with four witnesses all telling jurors their memories of a party at the Canton home where Boston police officer John O’Keefe was later found unresponsive in a snowbank.

Testimony will continue Wednesday.

For the first time in the trial, which began last month, one witness said she may have seen O’Keefe’s body before he was found later in the morning.

“I did notice something out of the ordinary like a black blob on the ground by the flagpole.” said Juliana Nagel.

Prosecutors claim Read, 44, of Mansfield, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at the party in Canton in January 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died inside the house after a fight.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com

