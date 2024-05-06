DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony is set to continue in the closely-watched Karen Read murder trial Monday.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to several charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she killed O’Keefe, her then-boyfriend, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die.

Read’s attorneys have claimed O’Keefe was beaten inside a home near the sport where his body was found. The defense has said Read is being framed and has alleged a coverup involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

On Friday, the jury traveled to the site where O’Keefe’s body was found. Read did not attend Friday’s site visit in Canton.

While the trial continues, a 200-foot buffer zone is set to remain in place following a decision by the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Catching up on the trial? 7News’ Jonathan Hall has been in court following the proceedings, watch him break down each day of the trial: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)