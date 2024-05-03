DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the closely-watched Karen Read murder trial will head to Fairview Road in Canton Friday, the spot where Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found dead in the snow.

Four days after testimony began on Monday, Canton Fire Department Lt. Anthony Flematti returned to the witness stand Thursday, followed by three other first responders taking the stand before court adjourned for the day.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to several charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she killed O’Keefe, her then-boyfriend, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022.

Read’s attorneys have claimed O’Keefe was beaten inside the home where his body was found. The defense has said Read is being framed and has alleged a coverup involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Read is not expected to attend Friday’s site visit.

When jurors return to Dedham, a 200-foot buffer zone is set to remain in place following a decision by the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Judge Beverly Cannone previously ordered the buffer zone to keep demonstrators away from the courthouse. A single Supreme Judicial Court judge upheld the order, prompting an appeal from protesters. In a new ruling dated Thursday, the full court said “the trial judge struck a balance between the right to protest or demonstrate and the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

“The single justice did not commit an error of law or abuse his discretion in denying the petitions,” the court continued.

