DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Matthew McCabe is expected to return to the stand Friday in the high profile Karen Read murder trial.

Prosecutors claim Read killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at a party in Canton after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the house on Fairview Road where the party took place.

McCabe, whose daughter testified on Wednesday, and whose wife found O’Keefe’s body with Read on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, began his testimony Thursday after the conclusion of Colin Albert’s testimony, during which he faced intense cross examination from Read’s defense.

Albert is the nephew of the owners of the home where O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank.

