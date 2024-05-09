DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony is set to continue in the Karen Read murder trial Wednesday.

Tuesday, day six of testimony, brought with it testimony from several Canton police officers and video of Read’s Lexus in the hours after her boyfriend died in Jan. 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die in a snowbank in January of 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed.

