DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police Trooper Michael Proctor returned to the witness stand to face cross examination Wednesday as the Karen Read murder trial continued.

On Thursday, State police Det. Lt. Brian Tully is expected to return to the stand; he serves as the commander of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s state police detective unit.

Proctor first took the stand on Monday and revealed graphic text messages he sent to various people, including other state troopers, about Read while he was investigating her.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. The defense has pointed to Proctor as a key player in the alleged cover-up and raised questions about his handling of evidence.

Prosecutors have pushed back on the defense’s claims.

