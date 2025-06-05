DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court was not in session on Thursday in the Karen Read retrial due to the heat.

Testimony is scheduled to pick back up on Friday.

On Wednesday, Canton snowplow driver Brian “Lucky” Loughran was on the stand, testifying that he did not see a body on the lawn of 34 Fairview Road.

Loughran said he entered Fairview Road around 2:45 a.m., nearly two hours after Read is suspected of hitting John O’Keefe with her SUV.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend by backing into him with her car and leaving him to die in 2022.

Last year’s trial ended in a hung jury. Read’s defense is arguing it’s a police coverup.

