DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The prosecution in the Karen Read murder case is trying to block a digital forensics expert from testifying for the defense during her retrial.

Read’s friend Jennifer McCabe testified that Read asked her to search “How long to die in the cold?” when they found Read’s boyfriend dead in the snow, but there was a typo in the search.

The digital expert disputed the timing, claiming McCabe made that search hours earlier, and that some phone data had been deleted.

Prosecutors say the expert’s claims lack evidence to back them up and are misleading to the jury.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die in 2022. O’Keefe’s body was found outside of a Canton home.

Read’s lawyers argue she is being framed. She faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

Her first trial ended with a hung jury.

