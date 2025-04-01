DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder retrial for Karen Read is officially underway, as jury selection began Tuesday morning.

As she walked into the Dedham courtroom, Read gave a thumbs-up to the cameras. The newest addition to her legal team, attorney Victoria George, could be seen with her. George was an alternate juror in Read’s first trial.

When asked how she feels about having George on her team, Read said “amazing.”

“Amazing, amazing,” said Read. “She knows what it feels like to be in the jury pool, how our evidence landed, and she’s an attorney. So, I just feel so fortunate. She’s got four young children, she was up at 7 [a.m.] with us strategizing.”

Both her defense and the prosecution started the process of selecting jurors, which could take weeks.

Potential jurors began filling out questionnaires in the courtroom, with a slew of questions checking for possible bias. Police integrity is one of the several topics the jury pool will be asked about.

92 potential jurors sat in the court.

“Has anyone seen, heard, or talked about this case?” asked Cannone. “Please raise your hand.”

86% answered yes, they had heard of the case. 44% admitted they had formed an opinion about the case, and 18% said they had developed a bias for or against Read.

Cannone named 149 people who may appear as witnesses, including the controversial Michael Proctor. She also mentioned that the trial is expected to take six to eight weeks, however that is at the “far end.”

Each side will have what’s known as “peremptory challenges,” allowing them to dismiss jurors just because they choose to.

“If you are not selected for jury service on this case, you should not take it personally,” Cannone said. “It is not a reflection on you at all.”

After the first day of jury selection, 62 people were questioned at the sidebar, and two jurors have been seated. One man and one woman.

7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes says both sides will likely use focus groups to find a profile of their ideal juror.

As for the commonwealth, Hoopes says, “My guess would be, you’re looking for law enforcement, law enforcement, law enforcement bias,” said Hoopes. “You have a dead police officer here. That’s your strongest card.”

For Karen Read, Hoopes believes she will be looking for jurors who fit a different profile. Her side may be looking for someone who may be younger, more liberal, and who understand the concept of reasonable doubt.

“I think your best strategy, as a defense lawyer, is to look at who are the bad jurors for you, and get rid of them,” said Hoopes. “More so than trying to get the good jurors for you.”

Leaving the courtroom today, Read commented and referred to the experience as “A little deja vu.”

Jury selection will continue Wednesday morning.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night out drinking in 2022. Her defense argues she’s been framed, insisting that O’Keefe was killed by someone else.

Read’s last trial ended in a hung jury.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

