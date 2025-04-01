DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder retrial for Karen Read is officially underway, as jury selection began Tuesday morning.

As she walked into the Dedham courtroom, Read gave a thumbs-up to the cameras. The newest addition to her legal team, attorney Victoria George, could be seen with her. George was an alternate juror in Read’s first trial.

Both her defense and the prosecution started the process of selecting jurors, which could take weeks.

Potential jurors began filling out questionnaires in the courtroom, with a slew of questions checking for possible bias. Police integrity is one of the several topics the jury pool will be asked about.

More than 90 potential jurors sat in the court. More than 70 said they had heard or talked about the case, and about 40 raised their hands saying they had already formed an opinion on the case.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night out drinking in 2022. Her defense argues she’s been framed, insisting that O’Keefe was killed by someone else.

Read’s last trial ended in a hung jury. The judge said the trial could take six to eight weeks.

