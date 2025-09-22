PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Shortly after being on trial for a second time, Karen Read will be back in court Monday – this time seeking dismissal of a portion of the civil lawsuit filed against her by the family of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

O’Keefe’s family filed the lawsuit after Read’s first trial concluded as a mistral last year.

In a motion filed last week, Read seeks to dismiss four counts of the lawsuit that claim emotional distress on O’Keefe’s parents, his brother, and niece.

The motion claims that Read is not liable because, according to the motion, there was no collision between Read’s SUV and O’Keefe that lead to his injury or death.

Prosecutors accused Read of backing her Lexus SUV into O’Keefe after a night of drinking.

She was acquitted of all charges connected to O’Keefe’s death following a lengthy retrial, but was found guilty of operating under the influence.

O’Keefe’s family also named two Canton bars where the pair drank the night of O’Keefe’s death as defendants.

According to the court filings, those bars have joined in Read’s efforts to have the four counts dismissed.

