BOSTON (WHDH) - Karen Read spoke briefly Wednesday night after being found not guilty on all charges except for operating under the influence in the murder retrial of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

“I’m happy,” Read said outside of a restaurant.

When asked if she had any comment for the O’Keefe family, Read said, “I fought for John O’Keefe, harder than anyone. Harder than anyone.”

With Read was her father, Bill, who also spoke with media briefly.

“Feels good, it does feel good,” Bill said, speaking about how he feels Wednesday night. “To be free of everything, have her not guilty, knowing she’s factually innocent through all this. Just feels very gratifying. Very humble that its over.”

