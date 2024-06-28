DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large crowd gathered again outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Friday as jury deliberations continued in the Karen Read murder trial.

Unlike other days, though, the familiar crowd of Karen Read supporters decked out in pink clothing were joined by protesters voicing their support for the family of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

“This is a murder trial,” said protester Kate Peter. “It is not a recreational event. This man lost his life and his family is suffering. And the abuses that have been leveled upon them as well as his friends and family who are completely innocent is unacceptable.”

Protesters held signs reading “Rot in jail” and “Karen Read is guilty.”

“There are a lot of people who just don’t come out here because they are not willing to deal with their families being harassed relentlessly on a daily basis,” said Read protester Alisa Bennet. “But there are thousands of people who think she is guilty.”

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read has maintained her innocence, though, and her defense has alleged a cover-up involving state and local law enforcement.

Read protesters said they have been fed up for a while but thought it was time to show up for the O’Keefe family on Friday.

“I said ‘You know what? If we are going to go out there, I’m coming,’” Bennet said. “I’m going to do it and I don’t care how many people call me names. They do it on a daily basis anyway, so I’m not afraid, nor will I be bullied away.”

The presence of Read protesters led to a slight altercation with Read’s supporters.

Amid the altercation, Bennet said someone threw water on her.

As the day continued, Read’s supporters were also shocked by the news that the jury told the judge they were unable to come to a quick decision.

“I don’t understand why the jury is having a hung jury right now,” said Kevin Colby.

“I just can’t believe it,” said Jack Carney.

Judge Beverly Cannone ultimately told the jury to continue deliberating. Near 3:30 p.m., the jury asked for more time, extending their deliberations to 4:15 p.m.

Though still without a verdict when deliberations ended for the day, the jury is scheduled to meet again on Monday morning.

“I think that they have an eight-week case that they have to go through and that a lengthy deliberation is appropriate given all the evidence that they’re going to have to go through,” Peter said.

