DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Supporters of Karen Read waited with bated breath on Tuesday following jury deliberations. Despite waiting in anticipation for a verdict, the jury went home Tuesday with no verdict determined.

A sea of pink filed into the revised buffer zone outside of court.

On Tuesday, the jury submitted notecards asking what the timeframe is of the operating under the influence charge, whether video clips of Read’s interviews can be considered evidence, and whether conviction of a sub-charge is the same as conviction on the overall charge.

Read’s supporters used sign language to show their love and support for the defendant. Many felt confident following Tuesday’s deliberations.

“I think they’ve already decided not guilty [on counts] one and three,” said Judy Carvalho, Karen Read supporter. “And they’re just focusing on the DUI part on count two, and I just think the way the judge answered their questions, they’re gonna go towards not guilty because its clear they don’t want any kind of homicide in this.”

“Hopefully the jury will be able to figure it out,” said Rodney Cleveland, who was outside the courthouse. “Probably, one or two people that you have to convince what’s right and what isn’t, but, you know, now they gotta come back tomorrow. One answer, one question. Most likely, most of us have been talking, probably the DUI.”

