DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Every day for the past two months, rain or shine, Karen Read’s army of faithful supporters have gathered outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

On Tuesday, the crowd gathered again as attorneys for the prosecution and the defense delivered closing arguments and as the jury in Read’s trial started deliberating.

“I’m here because I feel there is injustice,” said Mary Lenaghan from Watertown.

The sea of pink in Dedham, representing Read’s favorite color, has become a symbol of support, gaining momentum into a full-blown movement.

“I’m not from Canton,” said Sue Taverna, also from Watertown. “There are people from Alabama, Michigan because they all see it. They saw the facts. They watched the trial. And they all saw that she did not do this.”

“It just goes to show you how many people support her,” said Canton resident Dennis Sweeney. “You ever see this for a guilty person?”

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she ran over her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole albert.

She has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

Before trial proceedings, Judge Beverly Cannone ordered a 200-foot buffer zone around the courthouse to keep Read supporters away from the actual court proceedings.

Protesters pushed back against Cannone’s order. But the state Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the decision, ruling in early May that the buffer zone could remain in place.

As closing arguments gave way to jury deliberations Tuesday, Read’s supporters stayed in place.

“I believe she’s innocent. I believe the evidence does not match what happened,” said Stacy Murphy from Walpole.

Despite the passion, people speaking with 7NEWS said they are optimistic the crowd will remain safe and respectful regardless of the verdict in Read’s trial.

After finishing deliberations for the day on Tuesday, jurors are scheduled to resume deliberating on Tuesday.

