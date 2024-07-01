DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - They didn’t get the not guilty verdict they hoped for. But supporters of Karen Read still celebrated Monday after Read’s second degree murder trial ended in a mistrial.

“Out of 12 people, they could not convict Karen Read,” one supporter told 7NEWS. “A mistrial is not a not guilty [verdict]. But they couldn’t find her guilty.”

“If they do re-try it, we will be back here again,” the same supporter said.

Prosecutors said Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Her defense claimed she was framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

Read’s supporters were a fixture of her two-month trial and the many pre-trial hearings that preceded it, regularly assembling in a sea of pink regalia to cheer Read’s arrivals and departures from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

During the trial itself, jurors were kept outside a 200-foot, court ordered buffer zone around the courthouse.

Undeterred, one other supporter said the group bonded over parts of four months between late April and Monday’s mistrial announcement on July 1.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster out here,” the supporter said. “We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been attacked. We’ve been through sleet storms, hailstorms. We’ve grown really close to each other.”

“It’s been a really great group out here,” she continued. “It’s a tragic situation, but we’ve formed fabulous relationships.”

The supporter said supporters got to know Read’s family.

“It’s been fun out here and it’s been hard at the same time,” she said.

The crowd of supporters had largely come and gone by 4 p.m.

Read is now due back in court for a status hearing on July 22.

Having vowed to return to Dedham in case of a re-trial, supporters may soon have a chance to do so after the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office quickly announced plans to re-try Read.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)