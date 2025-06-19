DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The voices of Karen Read’s supporters were so loud, they could be heard in the courtroom before the verdict was even finished being read.

Her supporters waited outside to hear from the woman herself. Hundreds, if not more of her supporters rushed toward the courthouse as a new barrier was setup by state police for the final moments of the three year saga.

Sources tell 7NEWS state police had teams in place, ready to move into Dedham once the verdict was announced.

A wall of cruisers and new barriers setup as the crowd cheered, evening singing “God Bless America” in their final show of support.

The supporters were still ordered to stay quiet, particularly during jury deliberations.

Read and her team said “I love you” in sign language as she left the courtroom and faced the crowd Wednesday. Her supporters chanting something new this time around.

“Karen Read is free.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)