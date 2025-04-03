Karen Read has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, looking to have two charges against her dismissed.

Read’s lawyers say the jury in her first trial had agreed to clear her on two charges, second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

Her lawyers say charging her with those two crimes in her retrial amounts to double jeopardy.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night out drinking in 2022. Her defense argues she’s been framed, insisting that O’Keefe was killed by someone else.

