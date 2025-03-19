DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read’s defense attorneys filed a list Wednesday of 91 witnesses who could be called to testify in her retrial next month.

Michael Proctor, the recently fired Massachusetts State Police trooper who served as lead investigator of the case, is listed as one of the potential witnesses.

Read’s retrial is due to begin in less than two weeks, unless the judge agrees to a delay requested by the defense.

The names on the defense witness list include eight members of Brian Albert’s family and his friend ATF Special Agent Brian Higgins, as well as Jennifer McCabe and the ARCCA accident reconstruction experts.

Judge Beverly Cannone just ruled Tuesday the two ARCAA experts may testify.

Fired homicide detective Proctor’s wife Elizabeth and his sister Courtney are also on the witness list, but it remains to be seen if they will take the stand.

Proposed witnesses like Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey were on the defense witness list last year, but they were never called.

There was no court session Wednesday due to an illness of one of the lawyers. A final motion hearing before the trial begins will continue Thursday.

One of the motions still pending by the defense is to delay the trial until the end of April.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)