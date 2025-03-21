DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read’s defense team is appealing the judge’s decision not to delay the start of her retrial.

Judge Beverly Cannone ruled Thursday that Read’s retrial will begin April 1 with jury selection, but she will not swear the jury in immediately, so she has some flexibility in case the defense’s federal appeal is still pending by that time.

Now, Read is going to the same federal judge who initially ruled against her effort to get two charges dismissed. A newly filed document from the defense asks the U.S. District Court to issue a stay — delaying her retrial.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in 2022. Prosecutors say she hit him with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside a Canton home. Read’s lawyers say she is being framed.

Read, 45, claims the jury in the first trial unanimously decided she was not guilty of second-degree murder and one other charge. But, the jury never announced that, and the foreperson sent several notes to the judge last summer saying they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Cannone never polled the jury and she is not required to under Massachusetts law.

Read wants the two charges dismissed, or for the jurors to be brought in and polled about the issue.

Cannone, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, and the chief judge of the federal court all ruled that Read’s retrial does not constitute a case of double jeopardy.

Meanwhile, special prosecutor Hank Brennan is focused on a docuseries, just released on Max, called “A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read.” He is asking Cannone to force Unsolved Productions to turn over all of its raw video from the series, including portions that did not air.

The company says producer Terry Meurer refuses to do so without a court order.

Cannone has said if the First Circuit appeal is still live after jury selection is complete, she will hold another hearing on the issue before swearing in the jury. Another pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)