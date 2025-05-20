DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense team resumed questioning the credentials of a forensics expert on the witness stand in Karen Read’s murder retrial Tuesday.

Shanon Burgess used data from Read’s SUV to analyze the car’s movements in the hours surrounding Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s death. The defense says Burgess does not have the academic background he claimed to have to perform that type of analysis.

On Monday, Read’s lawyers picked apart his resume. Burgess admitted he only acquired a two-year degree and has been working on the bachelor’s degree since 2008.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)