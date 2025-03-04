DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In Tuesday’s Karen Read hearing, her defense team is expected to present their motion to dismiss the charges against her — less than a month before Read’s retrial is set to start.

Ahead of the hearing, several new documents were filed. The prosecution provided a list of items they have turned over to Read’s defense team, including a number of emails sent to special prosecutor Hank Brennan.

In another filing, a computer expert hired by the defense is asking that new video be preserved. It apparently shows a new angle of Read’s SUV entering the Canton Police Department.

Read walked into court Tuesday, greeted by dozens of supporters outside. Many of them were holding signs.

Read faces three charges — including second-degree murder — in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Prosecutors claim Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die outside the home of another Boston police officer in January 2022.

Her defense team claims she is being framed.

The retrial is scheduled to begin April 1.

