DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Attorneys for Karen Read on Monday filed a motion to dismiss charges in light of new information about jury deliberations in Read’s recent trial.

The filing came exactly one week after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the case. Amid a vow from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office to retry Read, her team asked Cannone to dismiss charges including second degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

In their 10-page motion, attorneys said they received unsolicited information from three deliberating jurors who indicated no one believed Read intentionally killed O’Keefe.

The defense said jurors were split on the remaining charge of manslaughter while driving drunk.

Prosecutors said Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Her defense claims O’Keefe actually died after a fight in the Albert home, saying Read was framed as part of a wide-ranging law enforcement cover up.

Read’s trial continued for more than two months between late April and July 1. After five days of deliberations, though, the jury in a note to Cannone said it was unable to reach a verdict.

Cannone declared a mistrial, and set July 22 as a date for parties to return to court to discuss their next steps.

As both the prosecution and the defense prepare for a new trial, Read’s team invoked the Constitution’s “Double Jeopardy Clause” to argue the unanimous agreement among jurors on two of three counts mean Read cannot be tried again on the same charges.

“Given the central importance that acquittals have held in our criminal justice system for hundreds of years, the defense respectfully submits that the jury’s unanimous agreement precludes prosecution of Ms. Read on Counts 1 and 3 and mandates dismissal of those charges,” the defense said.

Read’s re-trial could happen in January. If Cannone does not dismiss the second degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident causing death charges, Read’s team is asking that she conduct a voir dire questioning of the jury to get more information confirming the defense’s claims.

While the defense filed its motion morning, State Police Trooper Michael Proctor was scheduled to face a duty status hearing after he was placed on leave following the mistrial result in Read’s trial.

Proctor served as the lead investigator in the case and came under intense scrutiny after he testified about vulgar text messages he sent discussing Read.

Proctor’s hearing was scheduled to take place virtually and was closed to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)