Amid steady rain, Karen Read stepped out of Norfolk Superior Court Monday with a smile on her face after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the second degree murder case against her.

She soon stood by her attorneys as they spoke from the same courthouse steps where she first broke her silence on the case in May of last year.

“The Commonwealth did their worst,” said defense attorney Alan Jackson. “They brought the weight of the state based on spurious charges, based on compromised investigations and investigators, and compromised witnesses.”

“They failed,” he said. “They failed miserably and they will continue to fail.”

Jackson continued, saying “No matter how long it takes, no matter how long they keep trying, we will not stop fighting.”

“We have no quit,” he said.

Fellow defense attorney David Yannetti spoke after Jackson saying he is “in awe” of Read’s strength and courage.

He then spoke to supporters who have gathered daily outside the courthouse since before Read’s trial began.

“Your support was invaluable,” he said. “We are touched and we ask for your continued support.”

Prosecutors said Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

But her defense said she was framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

After five days of deliberations following two months of testimony, the jury remained split Monday.

With a mistrial in this case, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said it plans to re-try Read.