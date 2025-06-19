DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read’s dad, Bill, was beside her since her arrest and always had remained hopeful.

“I want to acknowledge the strength of our daughter Karen,” said Bill. “[And] the support of the entire extended Read family.”

Bill called what his family went through “a nightmare.” He told 7NEWS that he leaned on his faith in the darkest hours.

“Another year of information circulating in the public, and people are aware of what’s happened,” Bill said.

Along with Bill is Read’s older brother, Nathan, who’s been by his sister’s side through thick and thin. He spoke outside the courthouse Wednesday afternoon after hearing the verdict.

“Three and a half years,” said Nathan. “What this jury just did, so honest. They took their time. They looked at all of the facts. They looked at all the evidence, and they made the right decision.”

Thunderous cheers from outside the courthouse echoed into the courtroom. Nathan was still processing all of it, the crowds, the support, and above all, the family that never wavered.

“I’m beyond words,” said Nathan. “I’m beyond words.”

